The All Progressives Congress (APC) is proposing to hold its governorship primary election on September 24.





This is contained in a letter Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the party, wrote to Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





In a copy of the letter seen by TheCable, Oshiomhole asked the commission to be prepared to send officials who would monitor the exercise.





He listed the proposed dates for the federal and state assemblies, governorship and presidential primaries.





“Please be advised that our party has scheduled to hold its congresses and primary elections for the nomination of candidates in respect of the 2019 election,” read the letter dated August 17.





“This serves as a formal notification pursuant to the provisions of section 85 of the electoral act 2010 as amended. Kindly arrange your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly.





“While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”





Here are the dates:





Saturday September 8, nationwide congresses to elect delegates to the national convention (presidential).

Saturday September 19 national convention to elect the party’s presidential candidate.

Saturday September 19, house of representatives candidates.

Thursday September 20, pick senatorial candidates.

Monday September 24, pick governorship candidates.

Saturday September 29, house of assembly candidates.





Yekini Nabena, acting spokesman of the party, said the dates could be changed if necessary.





He had earlier denied that the party had fixed dates for primary election.