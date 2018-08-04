Ahead of the 2019 general election, the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.Director General of NYSC, Brig. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure spoke in Jalingo on Friday, when he paid a working visit to 2018 Batch B corps members posted to Taraba state for the three weeks orientation course.He said” since corps members would be used as ad-hoc staff during the 2019 general elections, we have signed an MOU with INEC guaranteeing their safety among other things.“We are also in constant talks with all security agencies and they have assured us of the safety of our corps members.”Kazaure expressed optimism that the monthly allowance of corps members would be reviewed upward soon, to enhance their well being during service year.Earlier, Taraba state Coordinator of the scheme, Florence Yaakugh, said a total of 1,807 corps members were in camp for the 2018 Batch B orientation course.