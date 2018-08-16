Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal yesterday said he is under pressure to run for President..Tambuwal, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC), told associations of students, youths and resident communities on a visit to his office:“I have been receiving advices and encouragement from our leaders, peoples across the country and even from abroad to contest for presidency and this pressure has been mounting.”He added” “It Is not my making but the quantum of pressure from everywhere is because of leadership gap in the country.”Tambuwal said he would make his position public on the matter “in days to come”.On Buhari, he said: “We love President Buhari and that was why we supported him in 2015 unconditionally and while doing that we are too sure that he will seek for reelection after his first term but when things are wrong we have to tell him.“We still believe of his integrity, patriotism and courage but these are not enough for a leader.“We all know that there is vacuum in government occasioned by his disposition probably because of his old age or health condition that is why Nigerians are yearning for younger ones to lead this country”, he pointed out.The leader of the groups, Bashir Gorau, pledged their support for Tambuwal’s presidential ambition, saying: “We are tired of waiting; we want you to declare your position now.”