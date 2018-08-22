A fresh crisis similar to what robbed the Peoples Democratic Party of electoral victory in 2015 is again brewing following alleged unpopular decision by some chieftains of the party in Oyo South Senatorial District to endorse Egnr Seyi Makinde as the party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 election.The decision was said to have been taken at a meeting held in Ibadan.PDP through its spokesman, Mr Lukman Agboluaje described the said endorsement as a charade and huge joke.“This is a charade as it did not follow even the minimum condition of due process of arriving at a candidate as critical and genuine stakeholders from the senatorial district were deliberately sidelined”.Among those said to be absent at the meeting were Alhaji Azeem Gbolarumi, former governor of Oyo State, Barrister Lana, Mr Muraina Ajibola, Senator Kamorudeen Adedibu and other prominent leaders from the district.“Even some of the leaders that were present were not privy to the meeting’s agenda as none was made available to them prior to this impromptu arrangement. For example, a gubernatorial aspirant, Engr. Femi Babalola who was reportedly lured to the meeting was amazed at the turn of event.”Another leader, Alhaja Bose Adedibu, wife of the former strongman of Ibadan politics, late Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu was said to have cautioned them against taking this path.“We want to make it categorically clear that the Oyo State PDP gubernatorial ticket is not for sale. We are also using this medium to appraise our members that we have a rebranded P.D.P which has departed from its shameful past where leaders sold the destiny of their followers for a mess of porridge. Those who still cling to the past are reminded that the political terrain has changed.”“When the time comes the choice of the party flag bearer shall follow due process in accordance to its constitution and electoral guidelines”.“We are therefore appealing to our loyal party members to remain calm and await the directives of genuine organs and leaders of the party that are constitutionally saddled with this responsibility, ” the party stated.