A former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, will on Tuesday declare his interest in running for the presidency in Jos.Jang, representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, will lead his supporters to the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party to formally intimate them of his interest to join the 2019 presidential race.No fewer than 15 politicians have signified their intention to contest the presidency of Nigeria in 2019 on the platform of PDP.The PUNCH had reported that on May 24, Justice Daniel Longji of Plateau State High Court granted bail to Jang and a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to Plateau State Government, Yusuf Gyang Pam.The accused persons were arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and slammed with 12 counts bordering on alleged misuse of some special funds released to Plateau state by the Central Bank of Nigeria.The offences were said to have been perpetrated few months to the end of Jang’s tenure as governor in 2015.Jang had repeatedly linked his ordeals to his presidential ambition, insisting that they were politically motivated.Already, the Plateau PDP secretariat is wearing a new look ahead of Jang’s declaration today.A notice by the immediate-past Secretary to the State Government during the administration of Jang and now Director-General of his Presidential Campaign Committee, Prof. Shedrack Best, and said the declaration event will start at 12 noon.He said, “This is to notify party faithful and well-wishers that the date for submission of a letter of intent to the party (PDP) for the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by Distinguished Senator Jonah Jang is now Tuesday (today) August 28 2018 at 12 noon. The venue is the PDP State Secretariat opposite NTA Jos. All are invited to grace the occasion.”