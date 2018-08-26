President Muhammadu Buhari along with other APC leaders will hold a closed-door meeting on Thursday. The meeting according to reports is the first National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, since the defection of Dr. Bukola Saraki, senate president to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.NEC is the second highest organ of the ruling party after the National Convention. The meeting Scheduled to hold by 10:am according to Premiumtimes would have APC leaders to discuss on the party’s preparedness for the forthcoming 2019 election. Recall that PDP and other political parties had boasted that nothing would make them loose to APC in the coming 2019 election.In other to achieve this PDP with African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) and 36 other political parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in a grand alliance to form a government of national unity in 2019.It can be recalled that the sole agenda according to the MOU, was to produce a joint Presidential candidate capable of winning the election and enthrone a new government at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2019.In view of the above therefore, APC scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss ways, techniques and political approaches to adopt to win the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.