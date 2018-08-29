Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Plateau State have been urged not to repeat the mistake they made in 2015 when most of them rejected the governorship candidate who emerged at the party primary to join hands with the opposition in enthroning the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.Chairman of the state chapter of the party, Hon. Damishi Sango gave the charge when he received in audience Mr. George Daika, a governorship aspirant who was at the party secretariat in Jos to formally intimate party officials of his intention to contest the election.Sango noted that all aspirants in the Party are better than the incumbent governor hence whoever emerges as the party’s flag-bearer would be better than the present governor, even as he promised that the party would give equal treatment to all aspirants.Earlier, Daika, a former Speaker of the State Assembly and a former Member representing Shendam/Qua’an Pan/Mikang federal constituency in the House of Representatives said his ambition was borne out of the desire to oust the APC led administration and offer quality leadership which is lacking both at the federal and State levels.He stated he needs only a tenure where he would run an all-inclusive government where every community will be saddled with the responsibility of protecting its people under the leadership of traditional and community leaders, but if not given the opportunity, he would support whoever emerges as the Party’s candidate and ensure the Party succeeds.