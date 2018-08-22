According to the party, the decision was taken in response to calls from members of the public interested in joining the APC to support the change agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja, on Wednesday.
The statement read in part: “The exercise will include both fresh registrations and revalidation of existing membership for the purposes of issuance of the Party’s permanent memberships cards.
“We hereby urge our teeming supporters and members to take advantage of the exercise.”
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.