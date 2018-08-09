Immediate past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has revealed that current administration was planning to freeze accounts of major opposition leaders ahead of the 2019 general elections to render the opposition party incapacitated.Frank, who raised the alarm specifically listed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Rivers state governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal, National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondu and former governor of Kano state, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso among others in the latest plot.The plot, according to Frank also mentioned the Speaker House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara, who is believe will leave the APC soon.Apart from the major opposition leaders, Comrade Frank revealed that some businessmen and women who are sympathetic to the opposition parties are also target in the plot.The Bayelsa born politician alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is doing all these against opposition leaders but not aware that he “is surrounded by thieves who have looted the treasury even more than Abacha military government.”Speaking through a statement he signed on Thursday, Comrade Timi Frank said information at his disposal revealed that the APC government is using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to raise different allegations against major opposition leaders and serving governors across the country in order to demoralised the opposition leaders and render them incapacitated financially.According to Frank, the recent reported frozen of accounts of two PDP states (Benue and Akwa Ibom) formed part of the plot to ensure that states being controlled by the opposition parties are deprived from having resources to run government and blackmail them into joining the ruling party.He challenged the rationale behind frozen of Akwa Ibom state account bearly few hours after a former governor of the state joined the ruling party.Frank alleged that the new bargaining power by the APC government is to blackmail those that are having one corruption allegation or the other into joining the party for such cases to be forgotten.The former APC deputy spokesperson called on Nigerians and international communities not to keep silence in the face of what he called “ongoing impunity and threat to democratic system of government in Nigeria.“Even though after serious pressures we gathered that EFCC had unfrozen the accounts they earlier illegally step down, we are in the known that they will soon start with private individuals but whatever game plan the ruling party might be plotting against the major opposition leaders and other private individuals, Nigerians will rise against it.”While warning the government not to embark on any act of illegality in desperate move to win 2019 election, Frank said Nigerians and international communities are fully awared of all the happening in the country and will surely resist evil plot against the people.