Twelve of the 30-member Sokoto State House of Assembly have declared their loyalty to the All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari.





The lawmakers stated this in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.





“We reiterate our commitment and loyalty to the APC led government under President Muhammadu Buhari,” they said in the statement.





Their announcement follows the decision of the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the APC.





While announcing his defection on Wednesday, Mr Tambuwal accused the Muhammadu Buhari administration of incompetence and failure to deliver on campaign promises.





The decision of the 12 lawmakers indicates Mr Tambuwal, who is believed to be eyeing the PDP presidential ticket, still enjoys the support of a majority 18 lawmakers of the Sokoto assembly.





See the full list of the 12 lawmakers who pledged loyalty to the APC here.



