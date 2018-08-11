Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect invaded a military base in Malamfatori area of Abadam local government, Borno state, on Wednesday, killing 11 soldiers.





A security source who disclosed this said some civilians were also killed in the attack.





Adamu Bamanga, a member of civilian joint task force, who escaped the attack, revealed that the fighters came with many vehicles and were armed with anti-aircraft guns.





He said they shot indiscriminately immediately they gained access into the town.





“Soldiers called for reinforcement but the Boko Haram people had already taken over the town,” he said.





“They came fully prepared and took the security forces here unaware. We also ran for cover.”





Texas Chukwu, spokesman of the army, could not be reached for comments as of the time this report was filed. His telephone line was out of reach.





Last month, insurgents killed many soldiers in Yobe state. Daily Trust reported that over 600 troops got missing after the attack which Ahmad Salkida, a journalist known to have access to the leadership of the sect, described as the deadliest in the history of anti-Boko Haram war.





That attack was preceded by an ambush of a military convoy in Borno. Some military operatives and vigilantes died in the tragic incident.





To boost the fight against insurgency, the army redeployed top military commanders two weeks ago.