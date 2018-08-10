President Muhammadu Buhari will return from his vacation this weekend, says Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman.

The president travelled to London, UK, for his vacation on August 3.





During an Arise TV programme on Wednesday, Adesina said the president will return once his vacation expires.





“Nigerians will say anything. He is on holiday, 10 working days which translates to two weeks. He will be back this weekend. If I want to talk to him thrice a day I can,” he said in response to a query on Buhari’s return date.





In a message on its Twitter handle on Tuesday, the presidency had made reference to reports suggesting that Buhari has extended his vacation.





The presidency said the reports were “mischievously circulated” on social media to create wrong impressions about Buhari’s vacation.





“This story from Feb 2017 is currently being mischievously circulated on social media platforms, to create the impression that it’s related to the President’s current vacation. Kindly take note of the date. 2017. The President has NOT extended his ongoing 10-Working-Days vacation,” the tweet read.





In the absence of President Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is serving as Acting President.