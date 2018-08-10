No fewer than 10 persons were killed following a robbery attack on two banks in Igarra, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.





The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. when the robbers invaded the community in attempt to rob the two commercial banks in the town, killing 10 persons, including security officers attached to the banks.





A resident of the community, Ofei Obende, said the robbers attacked the police station in the town before attacking the banks killing four security men at the bank premises.





The Secretary to the Otaru of Igarra, Chief Folorunsho Dania, confirmed the incident to NAN saying 10 persons were feared dead and the police station set ablaze.





“This is a serious case, armed robbers have besieged Igarra so many lives killed, 10 persons have been killed.Three people were killed and in the banks too,” he said.





The Police Public Relations Officer in Edo, Chidi Nwabuzor also speaking on the incident, said information about the attack was still sketchy and that he would release details later.