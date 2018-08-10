The following are some timeless quotes from the late ex-United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, who passed away in the early hours of Saturday, August 18, 2018.Women and national development• There is no development strategy more beneficial to society as a whole — women and men alike — than the one which involves women as central players.Education• Knowledge is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of progress, in every society, in every family.Poverty reduction• Gender equality is more than a goal in itself. It is a precondition for meeting the challenge of reducing poverty, promoting sustainable development and building good governance.Human rights• Education is a human right with immense power to transform. On its foundation rest the cornerstones of freedom, democracy and sustainable human development.Reason for United Nations• More than ever before in human history, we share a common destiny. We can master it only if we face it together. And that, my friends, is why we have the United Nations.Making choices• To live is to choose. But to choose well, you must know who you are and what you stand for, where you want to go and why you want to get there.Globalisation• It has been said that arguing against globalisation is like arguing against the laws of gravity.Dignity of human life• In the 21st century, I believe the mission of the United Nations will be defined by a new, more profound awareness of the sanctity and dignity of every human life, regardless of race or religion.Hope• We need to keep hope alive and strive to do better.Political will• We have the means and the capacity to deal with our problems, if only we can find the political will.