Daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra has reportedly given birth to a baby boy.

The President’s daughter, who made this known on her Instagram page on Saturday, also thanked Nigerians who wished her well.





She wrote, ”Thank you to all those who congratulated my family and I on the arrival of the newest addition to the family.





”The Journey to motherhood has been amazing.”





Zahra was said to have given birth in Spain.