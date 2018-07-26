Lanre Tejuosho, senator representing Ogun central, says he is back to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The senator said this at a meeting of APC senators and President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock on Wednesday night.





Tejuoso was one of the 14 senators whose defection was announced by Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday.





Rabiu Kwankwaso, senator representing Kano central and Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, were among those who left the APC.





However, Tejuosho made the meeting to the surprise of many.





“Mr. President, your son is back home,” the senator said while introducing himself to Buhari.





The president then responded saying: “What would I have told Kabiyesi [Dapo Tejuosho, Oshile of Oke Ona Egbaland]?”





On Tuesday, Tejuosho in a tweet said he had left the APC but he was yet to “align with any political party”.





“Dear friends, I hereby confirm that I have left the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, I am yet to align with any political party as consultations are still ongoing. All politics is local. I remain deeply rooted in Ogun state politics. Watch this space,” he tweeted.



