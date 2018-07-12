The Special Assistant on Social media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie has attacked Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani over his recent statement criticising Buhari’s adminstration.





Shehu Sani had tweeted “We the persecuted are on Exodus, riding on horses, chariots and caravans, departing Pharaoh’s Egypt; we are now at the coast of the Red Sea, about to leave the land of cruelty and injustice.”





Responding to his tweet, Onochie said Buhari was for the poor, warning Sani of impending political death.





She tweeted “Those Buhari stand for have no horses, nor chariots, nor Caravans.





“They are the poor, the weak and the vulnerable. You rode on their backs to the National Assembly.





“All they have are their PVCs and they will stand with @MBuhari. Your political death is sure as you roam aimlessly in the wilderness.”