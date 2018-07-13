Popular Nigerian Stand-Up Comedian, Francis Agoda, known as I Go Dye, has criticised Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State over the tear gas incident that happened on Wednesday at the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP rally in Ekiti.

I go dye writing on his Instagram page said Fayose got a treatment he deserved because he was part of the corrupt system.





He stated that everyone, including governors and President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to face such situations “until we promote what is right in the country.”





He, however, condemned the act of the law enforcement agencies resorting to crude method to maintain law and order at the rally, describing it as an abuse of human rights.





“When pensioners protested, this is what they got. When we protested for fuel pump hike, this is what we got. When we protested against bad leadership this is what we got. When we protested on power failure or increase of minimum wage this is what we got. This is a good experience for you and it will serve as a lesson to others, that they should join Nigerians when they face hardship and speak against it, because of corruption and the ills of the political class.





“Please get up, this is just a small thing compared to the injustice and pains that corruption have caused in this country. Oga governor, you are still among those governors that have short-changed some of our youths’s destiny, even the president is not exempted from any of such consequences.





“Until all of us use our respective positions to promote what is right, every citizen of this country can face this kind of situation.”





“I condemn this rally action because it violates the fundamental human right to liberty and I also use this medium to admonish the people of Ekiti State to remain peaceful as they choose who leads them on Saturday.





“What happens to the boys on the street, can happen to anyone. speak up, because our present status doesn’t stop us from questioning our environment,” he wrote.