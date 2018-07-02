Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has lashed out at the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain described the Vice President as a “very sick man.”





Fani-Kayode was reacting to Osinbajo’s reported declaration that farmers, who lost family members to herdsmen will be given money.





In a tweet, the former Minister wrote: “The farmer’s family that were killed by Fulanis will be given money. If your family member was affected, you qualify for the money – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.





“Yemi Osinbajo is a very sick man, a very sick man indeed.”





He also berated President Muhammadu Buhari over claims that more people died during the administration of PDP.





“More people were killed in Zamfara than in Plateau and Benue put together – Pres. Buhari.





“More people were killed under PDP than under our government”- Femi Adesina.





“All these people want is blood, blood and even more blood for ritual sacrifice. They are killing for power,” he tweeted.