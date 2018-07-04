Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has attacked the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, and Buhari’s Special Adviser on media, Femi Adesina, saying there is life after Aso Rock.





Omokri claimed that the duo was telling Nigerians lies so as to promote President Buhari.





In a tweet on Wednesday, the former presidential aide, however, advised the pair not to destroy themselves by hyping the President.





“Sincere advice to @GarShehu and @FemAdesina-there is life after @AsoRock. If you lose your credibility telling lies to promote a failed leader, what would you do with your life when his Presidency ends? Buhari is 76.





“ You guys are still young. Don’t destroy yourselves to hype him!,” he wrote