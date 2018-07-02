A last-minute goal Nacer Chadli capped a remarkable fightback for Belgium as they dumped Japan out of the World Cup in thrilling, not to mention historic, fashion .After a turgid first half in Rostov, Monday's last 16 tie sparked into life after the break.Goals from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui gave Japan a seemingly commanding 2-0 lead, as Belgium's World Cup chances appeared to evaporate.Coach Roberto Martinez shuffled his deck, however, and after a freak goal from Jan Vertonghen, substitute Marouane Fellaini stepped up with a header to level the tie.And in the final seconds, a slick counter from the Red Devils ended with Chadli, also a substitute, slotting home into the net to book a quarter-final meeting with Brazil.Not only are Belgium through to the next round, but they have done so with the best comeback in a World Cup knockout round for more than half a century.Not since Portugal in 1966 has a team come back from two goals down to win a game in the final phases; Eusebio's men on that occasion recovering to defeat North Korea in the quarter-final stage.West Germany did rally after trailing England 2-0 in 1970, but required extra-time to knock out the Three Lions.Belgium, moreover, did so with two goals from substitutes, the first time this has ever ocurred in World Cup history.