Chelsea star, Willian Borges da Silva, has broken the silence over reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid and Manchester United.The Brazilian was a subject of speculations in the summer transfer window because of his impressive World Cup performance in Russia.A host of top clubs have been linked with a move for the 29-year-old attacking midfielder/winger.Willian, who has kept his head down throughout the speculations, has finally opened up on his future.Speaking to Brazilian TV show, Esporte Espetacular, he said, “I’m back to England. I’m very happy at Chelsea. I’m very happy living in London.”