The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has described the state Governor, Nyesom Wike as a liar who operates a fraudulent government.





Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, the state Chairman of the party made the remark while condemning Wike’s alleged penchant for painting and inviting dignitaries across Nigeria to commission projects already completed by his predecessor.





Addressing reporters at the APC State Secretariat in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Flag-Amachree cited the Obiri Ikwerri-Airport Road which he said was initiated by former Governor Peter Odili and completed by Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as governor.





Flag-Amachree claimed that Wike merely patched one or two spots on the road and invited the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to commission it under the guise that he built and completed the road.





According to Flag-Amachree, “It is so sad that Wike has refused to come to terms with the truth. Inviting the Senate President to commission the Obiri-Ikwerre – Airport Road, which he presently claims to have constructed remains the biggest fraud of the century.





“Rivers people can never be cowed and hoodwinked into forgetting the glaring fact that Gov. Odili initiated the construction of that road whereas Gov. Amaechi constructed the drainages and tarred the road alongside the Obiri-Ikwerre Interchange that gives architectural beauty and economic significance to the road.





“A governor with a modicum of integrity would not crave to appropriate the glory for himself alone. Wike lacks integrity otherwise why should a responsible governor not state the obvious facts by acknowledging the work done by Sir. Dr. Peter Odili and Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi concerning that road?





“More importantly, this governor who is spreading lies about the history and status of the Obiri-Ikwerre – Airport Road merely laid asphalt after remedial pothole works on the road.





“Gov Wike is simply operating a fraudulent scheme in the name of government; he alone determines what contract to award and to whom. Due process is dead in Rivers State as he runs the state as a personal fiefdom. Not even his commissioners know the contracts being awarded in their ministries. The situation is so appalling and we are wondering how we got to this sorry pass.”