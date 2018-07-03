Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, says Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, has been inaugurating projects he completed when he was governor.





Amaechi governed Rivers between 2007 and 2015.





Speaking during a grand reception organised in his honour by the chiefs and people of Ishimbam general assembly in conjunction with the Free Rivers Development Initiative (FRDI), Amaechi alleged that Wike had been taking credits for his administration’s achievements.





He said this is because he (Amaechi) did not place priority on inaugurating projects.





“Wike commissioned a project that I completed. He called the speaker of the house of representatives to commission a flyover I already completed,” he said.





“Tell him that he should go ahead and keep commissioning, I have no problem with that. When I was governor, I provided development for Ikwerre people just like I did for other tribes in the state.”





Supporters of Wike have dubbed him “Mr Project” as a result of his reported developmental strides in the state.





Amaechi criticised Wike over his stewardship on infrastructure and human capital development in Ikwerre land since he became governor in 2015.





“Let Wike tell us what he has done in Ikwerre land. For me, if I have done nothing, I have brought up one of your sons right from INEC and RISONPALM,” he said.





“But aside the human capital development, you also know that in Elele you have roads everywhere. I have given Elele primary schools, health centers and roads.





“My mother is from Egbeda, I’m sure Egbeda people will agree that I did the road from Egbeda to Omerelu.





“As governor, I did a road from Omerelu to Apani, I did another road from Ubima to Omerelu.





“I hear you’ve had no electricity for nine months, I will talk to the minister of power to fix it. You people should get the evaluation and bring it to my office for verification and necessary action.





“Please you people should ask governor Wike what he has done for you. Wike’s four years is gradually coming to an end. He has only from now till May, 2019. We’ll compare him to my first four years.





“In Elele, you have network of roads all over which were awarded during my administration and I nearly transformed Elele into another city to such an end that anybody can live and go to work from Elele.





“Please beg your governor to give you water. But for me, I have given Elele health centers, roads, and also connected Elele to Omagwa.”





Simeon Nwakaudu, spokesman of Wike, was not available for comment as his telephone line was out of reach when this report was filed.