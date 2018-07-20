Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has threatened to become violent ahead of the 2019 general election.

The pro-Biafra group said it will not allow politicians, who are “obstacles” to the current struggle for Biafra, campaign freely in the South-South and South East.





The leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard, in a statement made available to DAILY POST, warned Igbo politicians still preaching one Nigeria not to use their political campaigns to “hoodwink” the people of the region into believing in a united Nigeria.





“As they are preparing for 2019 we are also preparing; no politician will be allowed to deceive the grassroot and the youths this time”, it read.





“We are not threatening to destabilize their campaigns but we will monitor them carefully and their speeches. Whoever speaks against us will be stoned.”





The group vowed to resist those who have paid allegiance to the Northern oligarchy from taking political control of the region.





“We know PVC is a scam, it does not work in Nigeria. It is only good for bank transactions, because the powerful northern leaders will manipulate every process to make sure their anointed loyalists are imposed across Nigeria, especially our territory being their major target.





“They just want to control our natural and human resources and then frustrate the Biafran movement but we will prove to them that part of Southern Nigeria is controlled by Biafra.”