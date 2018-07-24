Decampees from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the House of Representatives have hinged their departure on the gross underperformance of the present government.They also said that the crisis in the leadership of the APC was one of the reasons.Briefing the House of Representatives Correspondents after Tuesday plenary, the members accused the government of President Muhammadu Buhari of nepotism and ignoring the security and welfare of majority of Nigerians.They said that their decision to join APC in 2015 was to restore the lost glory of the country but not knowing that the party would derail.Regretting ever castigating the PDP, the lawmakers however said that the party had learnt from its past mistakes and was now reformed.Led by Hon. Razaq Atunwa from Kwara State, the lawmakers added that their defection was the first batch of decampees from the APC in the House, announcing that more batches were underway.