A former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume has urged Bukola Saraki to quit as Senate President once he dumps the All Progressives Congress, APC.Ndume in an interview with newsmen, Said Saraki should not continue because the leader of the Senate must emerge from the party that has the majority.He said, “It requires that the leadership should emerge from the majority; that is the practice all over the world.”“It is the practice of the democracy we are copying that the Senate President must come from the party that has the majority. And Nigeria’s case will not be different.“Morally, yes. It is only in our place that people just do things that are aberrations.”If not, morally, ab initio, Ekweremadu, coming from a minority party, is not supposed to be the Deputy Senate President. And Saraki cannot continue, morally; if I were him, once I leave the party, I will leave Senate presidency.’He also spoke on the alleged plot to impeach Saraki and the Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu.Ndume denied the allegation saying that “If there was an attempt, the attempt has not manifested.”