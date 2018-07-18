Cristiano Ronaldo will not join his Juventus teammates for the International Champions Cup in the US, the Serie A club have confirmed to ESPN.The 33-year-old was officially presented as a Juve player on Monday, when he also announced that he would begin pre-season training on July 30.Juve face Ronaldo’s former club, Real Madrid at FedExField in Maryland on August 5, just under a week after Ronaldo starts training. But the Italian club says he will not play.Instead, he and the other Juve players who progressed beyond the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, will train at the club’s own training facilities in Italy.He will, therefore, be joined by Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur and Douglas Costa in Turin.Ronaldo’s first outing in a Juve shirt should be in their traditional friendly against their youth team in Villar Perosa on August 12.