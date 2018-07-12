The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adjust its timetable for the conduct of Presidential and National Assembly Primary Elections scheduled to begin on August 18, 2018.





The motion was moved by Hon. Abdullahi Balarabe Salame and seconded by Hon. Suleiman Aminu.





Salame expressed concern that the primaries will be two days before Arafat which will begin in the evening of Monday, 20th August 2018 and end in the evening of Tuesday, 21 August 2018 subject to a little variation of dates.





He said that observance of Arafat day is one of the major cardinals of hajj pilgrimage, the non-performance of which will make the pilgrimage an incomplete exercise.





The lawmaker expressed concern that the INEC schedule will create a lot of inconvenience for Nigerian Muslim pilgrims participating in the primaries.





When committed to voting, the House presided by Speaker Yakubu Dogara, adopted the motion.





The chamber agreed that the adjustment of the Presidential and National Assembly primaries to enable Nigerian Muslim politicians attend the hajj pilgrimage and later participate in the primaries.





However, Hon. Aisha Dukku in a proposed amendment, urged the President to expedite action of Assent on the Electoral Amendment Bill before him.





The motion was voted on and passed as amended.