The founder and Spiritual Leader of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaji, has provided reasons he would support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

The cleric said one of the reasons was because Buhari was the first black President that had taken the bull by the horns.





He said this at a press conference to commemorate the 38th anniversary of One Love Family, held at Iju Agege area of Lagos State, where he also called on Nigerians to support Buhari.





Maharaji pointed out that Buhari can be supported through constructive criticisms, and pointing out to him the areas he has done badly so that he (Buhari) would make amends.





He said, “All you need to do is to support and assist him. He needs our support and love.





“He is the first black president in history of Africa that has taken the bull by the horns.





“We should support him and show him his inadequacies to him but if he doesn’t change, I will come out and say to him, ‘ah Buhari, no no.’





“Buhari needs divine knowledge to be able to see what is going on so that he doesn’t surround himself with people who are only there to enrich themselves.





“We need a leader we can trust, a leader who acts, a leader who is not a tribalist, a leader we can believe in, the world is changing and we have to change along with it.”