A 200-level Material Science Engineering student of the Kwara State University, Oluwadara Adedayo has narrated why he jumped off the Cele-Okota Bridge in Lagos State.

It was gathered that Adedayo jumped off the bridge after he was allegedly chased to the Bridge by some armed policemen attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Lagos State Police Command.





Adedayo was heading towards the Yaba area of the state last Monday when he was accosted by the operatives at Cele bus stop.





It was gathered that the cops, after stopping the 24-year-old, decided to check a mobile phone and a modem found on him.





He said the operatives thereafter ordered him into their bus, but he resisted the order as they did not tell him what his offence was.





Explaining the incident, he told Punch, “They ordered me to enter the bus they brought and I refused. I demanded to know what I did to warrant me entering their bus but they did not say anything, only for them to bundle me inside the bus.





“I saw an opportunity to escape from the bus and I did. I jumped out of the bus because of my past experience with policemen. A few months ago, some policemen accosted me at Durba (Lagos) and accused me of being an Internet fraudster without any evidence against me.





“They took me to First Avenue, FESTAC Town, and collected the only N2,000 on me before I was released. I suffered before I got home that day.





“When I stopped. The policeman quickly parked his motorcycle and pointed his gun at me, threatening to shoot me. Out of fear, I jumped off the bridge.





“I became unconscious after landing, then the policeman and his colleagues immediately fled the scene.





“I was then rushed to the General Hospital, Isolo by good samaritans from where I was transferred to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi.





“I have not reported the incident in any police station because I have just been discharged from the hospital,” he added.



