President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on Thursday pointed out why former leaders criticize her principal.





Onochie said they were agitated because of Buhari’s “saintly” nature.





Her remark follwed former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s latest comment against the current government.





Also, the coalition of Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan Niger Delta Forum, yesterday passed a vote of no-confidence on Buhari.





However, Onochie, in a tweet, defended the president.





She wrote: “Ques: Why is the world fascinated by the man, @MBuhari?





“Ans: With the greedy and corrupt leaders we had for nearly 17 years, no one believed a saintly leader could ever emerge from our Nigeria.





“Ques: Why are our ex-leaders attacking Buhari?





“Ans: His light exposes their darkness.”