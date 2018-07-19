Why ex-leaders criticize Buhari, was a question asked on Thursday by Lauretta Onochie, the fearless special adviser on Social media to President Muhammadu Buhari.She asked the question on her tweeter handle and equally gave the answer to Nigerians and pro-Buharists to gild themselves should there be any further argument from anti-Buharists and Buhari critics.Recall that the former president Olusegun Obasanjo had told Buhari not to re-contest in the forthcoming 2019 election considering his age and health and had also laminated that Nigeria had not been so divided along religious and regional lines as it is presently.Obasanjo further condemned the inexcusable killings and devastating poverty and equally accused the federal government of being incompetent in the performance of its duty.Also, other personalities like Femi Fami-Kayode, ex-aviation minister, Reno Omokri, others have concurred with regional groups like Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan Niger Delta Forum on the imperative for a new and visionary leadership to take Nigeria out of its present challenging economic and security situation.In view of these thoughts, Onochie opined that they want Buhari out because his light exposes their darkness.Read her question and answer below:ques:Why is the world fascinated by the man, @MBuhari?Ans:With the greedy and corrupt leaders we had for nearly 17 years, no one believed a saintly leader could ever emerge from our Nigeria.Ques:Why are our ex-leaders attacking BuhariAns:His light exposes their darkness