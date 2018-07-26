Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri has reportedly said he will be happy to sell Belgium forward, Eden Hazard for £170 million to Real Madrid.Chelsea reckon they can earn a considerable transfer fee from the sale of the Belgium international to the Spanish giants.Chelsea are aware of Real’s interest in the player and the player had also said he was open to joining the Bernabeu club.Football London reports that Chelsea are aware of how much they can get Real Madrid to pay for Hazard.The newspaper added that Real are willing to table up a staggering £178m for Hazard.Manager Sarri has reportedly decided he will happily sell for that price.The Blues’ board are in charge of transfers and are working on getting deals done before the August 9 deadline.