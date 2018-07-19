Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, the senator representing Bayelsa east, has asked if Nigerians cannot vote by text?The senator on his Twitter handle said that to end vote buying as was widely reported in Ekiti state governorship election Why can’t we vote by text?He said ‘There are 100 million phone lines in Nigeria. Almost every Nigerian adult has a phone. All mobile lines are registered by the NCC, which captures names personal details, photos and fingerprints of the registered owners. Why can’t we vote by text? It will end Ekiti styleThere are 100 million phone lines in Nigeria. Almost every Nigerian adult has a phone. All mobile lines are registered by the NCC, which captures names personal details, photos and fingerprints of registered owners. Why can’t we vote by text? It will end Ekiti style vote buying.— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) July 19, 2018