Controversial Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye (Kogi West) has been abducted by unknown gunmen.This was first disclosed by Senator Ben Bruce (Bayelsa East) on his Twitter page.“I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Lets be on the watch out. Will keep you updated,” Bruce tweeted.Melaye was arraigned yesterday before an FCT High Court in Apo, Abuja on a six-count charge bordering on attempted suicide.It was learnt that Melaye was also charged with the offences of attempt to escape from lawful custody and damage of police property.The lead counsel to Melaye, Chief Mike Ozekhome, represented by Mr Yemi Mohammed, told the court that he had on good authority that Melaye was attacked in Gwagwalada on his way to Lokoja. “I learnt that he was attacked in Gwagwalada on his way to Lokoja to attend his trial and up till now, I have not been able to reach him, I don’t know where he is at the moment,’’ he said.Gideon Ayodele, a spokesperson for Mr Melaye, said the senator’s brother, Moses Melaye, reported the matter at Gwagwalada Divisional Headquarters shortly after the incident happened Thursday morning.Mr Ayodele also said there were indications since Wednesday night that unknown persons were trailing Mr Melaye, and they were busy trying to ascertain the identity and motive of the individuals.Mr Melaye’s number has been switched off since his whereabouts became a mystery earlier today.FCT police spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, told NE at 4:00 p.m. he had not been briefed when told that the family of Mr Melaye said the matter was reported at Gwagwalada since morning.“I do not have any report to that effect,” Mr Manzah said. The official earlier promised to make immediate findings and revert when we first called him four hours ago about the feared kidnap of Mr Melaye.