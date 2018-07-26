The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ‘warmly’ welcomed Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom back to its fold.









It urged all its members in the APC to return home and salvage the nation.





The Party assured that Ortom will be accorded his dues and rights as a member of the PDP.





Kola Ologbodiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the party in a statement hailed Ortom for showing patriotic courage and boldness in time of this brazen dictatorship.





He said, “The return of the Governor to PDP confirms that President Muhammadu Buhari’s led-administration and the APC do not have the welfare of Nigerians at heart, as they have continually offer flimsy excuses over the mindless killings that have caused untold sorrows across the country, particularly Benue state.





“PDP recalls that Buhari led FG has failed in its basic responsibility of protecting live, property and territorial integrity of our nation.





“Painfully, Nigerians are being slaughtered in Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto nearly on daily basis.





“The party also recalls how the APC led administration would rather plead for the accommodation of those who have been repeatedly fingered as being responsible for the heinous killings in the Benue valley, rather than take decisive and concrete actions to preserve lives of Nigerians.





“The PDP however hails the Governor for standing firm by the people of Benue people and refusing to mortgage their welfare to a government that has consistently demonstrated cluelessness.





“We urge the Governor to be rest assured that he will be accorded his dues and rights as a member of the PDP.





“The return of Governor Ortom to our party which is a reflection of his people’s desires further confirms the rejection of the Buhari led APC administration by Nigerians.





“It also buttresses the fact that PDP remains the viable platform that all Nigerians that are desirous of rescuing our nation from the gross misgovernance and authoritarianism exhibited by the APC led administration.”