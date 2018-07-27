Reno Omokri, the former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to plans by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal to dump the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.It was gathered that Tambuwal will be returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to fulfil his ambition of becoming Nigeria’s President in 2019.Tambuwal is set to dump the ruling party having been assured of the PDP presidential ticket.Reacting to the development, Omokri commended the Sokoto Governor for taking such courageous step to leave the ruling party, APC.According to him, Tambuwal’s defection proved that Buhari and the APC were hypocrites.The stark critic of APC wrote on his Twitter page: “I will like to thank Aminu Tambuwal for what he did yesterday (defecting from PDP). Taking such a remarkable risk and sending everybody on holidays till December is an achievement.“This proof that Buhari and APC are hypocrites!”