The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday revealed why lawmakers from the Senate and the House of Representatives defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Ologbondiyan disclosed that the defection of the lawmakers was an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has failed.





He said this while featuring on Channels Television on Wednesday.





Recall that no fewer than 15 senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Tuesday, defected to the PDP. The defectors cited crisis and factions as the reasons for their defection, saying they cannot continue to pursue their political careers under the ruling party.





Similarly, a total of 37 members of the House of Representatives announced their official defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC. While 33 moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 4 moved to another party.





But speaking on the defection, the PDP’s spokesperson said, “We are very happy with their defection because it signposts the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has failed woefully, and Nigerians have become disenchanted with the government.





“The representatives of Nigerians are demonstrating the anger and the disappointment of Nigerians with their government. That is what led to the defection that we are witnessing.





“What happened on the floor of the Senate, as well as the floor of the House of Representatives, is a clear indication of the rejection of APC and the President Muhammadu Buhari by Nigerians.”