National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, has said many of the members of the National Assembly who defected to other opposition parties are “victims of disinformation”.

Oshiohmole stated this when he addressed State House correspondents at the end of a meeting between APC Senators and President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday night.





He warned that APC and the Buhari administration would not be intimidated or distracted from delivering on its mandates to the Nigerians.





“The Senators have come in huge numbers as the Senate leader had earlier said, namely that APC remains the party with the highest number of senators in the senate and in the House of Representatives. So, that fact has been reaffirmed.





“Number two, we still have what it takes to continue to provide good governance for Nigerians.





“Number three, those people who had left, many of them were victims of disinformation.





“I think there was a clear attempt by a few who have the agenda to try and play up fears and then seek to profit from those fears by spreading disinformation in the manner that they did.





“But like everything that is not based on truth, overtime truth emerges and people who were victims of disinformation retrieve their steps which is why a senator from Ogun has already returned to the fold.





“I’m sure more and more who left out of confusion and who were misled, I believe they will come back.





“But much more importantly is that we have agreed that going forward, this party cannot be intimidated, the government will not be intimidated, it cannot be distracted, we remain focused, we remain committed to addressing those critical challenges that confront our country – security, economy and fighting corruption.”





The former Edo Governor commended the APC Senators who had come to reassure the president of their full backing in pursuance of these three core commitments “which we made to the Nigerian people and for me as chairman I’m very excited”.