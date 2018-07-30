President Muhammadu Buhari has assured people of the South-East of massive infrastructural development under his administration.





He assured that he would leave the zone a better place than he met it.





Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina gave the assurance while representing the President at the inauguration and flag off of a 5.5km road in Isieketa community, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, over the weekend.





He lamented the infrastructural decay in the country, inherited by his administration.





Buhari assured that he would do all to ensure the infrastructural deficits were tackled.





He said, “One thing that is dear to the heart of President Buhari is infrastructure, roads, railway, power, etc.





“Nigeria has a lot of deficits in infrastructure and President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to reverse that deficit.





“We will see that by the time this administration ends Igboland will never be the same again. Igbo will be far better beyond where it has ever been before.”