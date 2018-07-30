Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Sunday insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari was part of the Northern officers who plotted the coup and assassination of former Head of State, Johnson Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi in 1966.





Aguiyi-Ironsi was a senior Nigerian military officer and the first Nigerian Military Head of State. He took over power in the ensuing chaos following the 15 January, 1966 military coup, serving as the Nigerian Head of State from 16 January 1966 until his assassination on 29 July 1966 by a group of mutinous Northern army soldiers who revolted against his government in what was popularly called the July Counter Coup.





However, Fani-Kayode challenged Buhari to apologize to Nigerians for the role he allegedly played in the coup and subsequent assassination of Aguiyi-Ironsi .





In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain wrote, “Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) was one of the officers that organised the northern officers revenge coup of July 29th 1966 in which the Head of Sate, Gen. Aguiyi-Ironsi, Col. Adekunle Fajuyi and 300 Igbo officers were murdered.





“Will Buhari apologise for the killings and the role he played that night?





“52 years ago today Gen. Aguiyi-Ironsi the Supreme Commander of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Col. Adekunle Fajuyi, the military Governor of the old Western Region and 300 Igbo army officers were murdered in the northern officers revenge coup of July 29th 1966. May their souls RIP.”