Buba Galadima, leader of Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), says members of his group are ready to lay down their lives for the country.





Speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between his group and 34 political parties, Galadima said if he were President Muhammadu Buhari, he will not seek re-election.





He said the ruling party had been jittery since last week when he led a breakaway faction.





“Since we made declaration to form R-APC, we have received series of support and solidarity from all over the world. I am confident that we will put our acts together,” he said.





“If we are fair to ourselves and do things transparently in bringing out one man or woman, we’ll be victorious. This is not a tea party and the man we are facing is military general but we know him and you know that I know him.





“If I were his advisers, I’ll advise him not to attempt to contest. If what I know and what I have access to, I can assure you that General Buhari will not only he will lose the election but also his deposits. From the day we announced the reformed APC a lot of people were under pressure to back out.





“We are ready to take on this fight despite any deprivation and intimidation because this country belong to all of us. We must together fight to put it aright.





“They can use the big stick . You know a desperate person can do anything , he can kill , If he has power he can arrest and detain . Whichever one they choose to do we are prepared to lay down our lives for the sake of our people.”





He called on Nigerians to vote candidates on the platform of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).





The coalition is a move to take power from the APC.





Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP, said the time had come to drop personal interest in a bid to salvage the country.





Secondus called on Buhari to ensure that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conduct a free and fair election in Ekiti state on Saturday.





He said if the election is rigged, there would be no election in 2019.