The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country with prospects of isolated rains over Makurdi, Nasarawa, Abuja, Jos, Bida, Jalingo, Yola, Mambila Plateau, Minna and Kaduna axis on Monday morning.NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 22 to 32 and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.It added that there were chances of thunderstorms and moderate rains over Abuja, Lokoja, Mambila Plateau, Gombe, Abuja and Minna axis later in day.The agency predicted southern states would experience prospects of moderate rains over the inland of the south-east such as Obudu, Ogoja, Ikom, Enugu, Awka, Owerri, Abakaliki and its environs during the morning hours.It also predicted cloudy conditions over the inland of the south-west with moderate drizzle over Lagos and thunderstorms and moderate rains over the entire inland cities during the afternoon and evening hours.NiMet further predicted chances of moderate rains over the entire coastal cities in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 26 to 31 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.According to NiMet, northern states will experience cloudy morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Sokoto, Yelwa, Katsina, Kano, Gombe, Gusau and Zaria.“However, there are chances of thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Gombe, Yobe and the entire North West during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.“Prospects of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over the country with varying intensities are likely in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.(NAN)