A social-political organisation, Igboezue International, Thursday, vowed that it would resist every attempt by President Muhammadu Buhari to deceive people of the zone again.

The group insisted that the political future of Igbo would not depend on whether or not President Buhari is re-elected in 2019.





Reacting to comments by the President and the All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders in the South-East that the political future of the Igbo rest on the re-election of Buhari in 2019, leader of the group, Mr. Pius Okoye, said equity demands that the Igbo should produce president in 2023





He said: “Despite the massive support President Buhari garnered from Igbo during his first tenure, his administration will go down in history as the administration that worsened the socio-economic woes of the ethnic nationality in terms of marginalisation, impoverishment and stagnant development.





“Under the watch of President Buhari, the Igbo were marginalised in terms of political appointments, infrastructural developments and Federal Government welfare programmes. Ndigbo should not be deceived for the second time.”