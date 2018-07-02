Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has said the government paid June salaries without receiving the Federal allocation.He added that his administration has been paying salaries regularly despite assuming office when the economy was in severe recession.The governor spoke at an endorsement rally for his re-election by the people of the “Ancient Opi N’Ato Kingdom” in Opi, Nsukka Local Government Area.Ugwuanyi attributed his administration’s success to God’s grace and commitment to the people’s wellbeing.He reassured the people that his administration will continue to cater for them and initiate programmes that would address their needs.Governor Ugwuanyi thanked the people for their support, solidarity and endorsement, and urged them to embrace peace and unity for rapid development.“What is paramount to us is good governance and development of the rural areas,” he stressed.President-General of the Federated Opi Town Union Sam Ugwuoti hailed Ugwuanyi for his works, especially “the beautification and rehabilitation of the Opi/Nsukka road into a modern dual-carriageway with street lights”.Ugwuoti assured the governor that the people of Opi “will continue to support you” and come 2019, God will still keep you in your seat as the governor”.