President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said his administration needed more money to fix the appalling infrastructure he inherited on assumption of office.He, therefore, called for a stronger partnership with lending banks to reduce the nation’s infrastructure deficit.According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke while receiving members of the Board of African Export and Import Bank led by Dr Benedict Okey at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Buhari assured the bank of his administration’s full commitment to implementing all agreements.He said the Federal Government would keep “knocking on the doors’’ of the banks to participate more in building infrastructure and developing the real sector.The President said, “We are grateful for the much you are doing for us, but we will continue to knock on your doors for more and more as we strive to overcome our infrastructure deficit.“We realise that we do need money to fix the appalling state of infrastructure we met; to do roads, railways, power and communications – a sector now mostly in private hands which is doing very well.“Don’t be tired of us. We will be coming to you again and again. Please accommodate us.”Buhari said the nation already faced a challenge of fixing and putting in place long-delayed infrastructure and would need strong partnerships for quick and better results.