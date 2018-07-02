Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the Christian body in Nigeria has committed the country to God in order to achieve the much anticipated greatness.





Osinbajo, who spoke at the inter-denominational National Prayer for Nigeria organized by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish in Abuja, commended the organisation of the national prayer service.





“We have committed the nation into God’s hand and we believe we will begin to see the fruits of that prayer beginning from this moment,” he said.





Earlier in his brief exhortation, the Pastor of Strong Tower Parish of the RCCG in USA, Sola Olowokore said the church cannot afford to let Nigeria fail because the country is God’s property.





He urged the church to continue to pray for Nigeria if they wish to see the country become better.





He said the church are not doing enough, adding that “Nigeria is the way it is now is because of the church.”





Special prayers for an end to impunity, wickedness, violence, bloodshed in Nigeria and for the peace and unity of the country were led by Bishop Tina Bawa of the Tina Bawa Ministries; Bishop Michael Akpami of the Christian Teaching Centre, Abuja; Rev. Isaac Ambi, the Administrator of the Aso Villa Chapel; and Pastor Nathaniel Rotimi of the RCCG Bayelsa Province 2.