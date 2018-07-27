The Nigeria Police Force says it has not received any complaint or report on the purported kidnapping of Senator Dino Melaye, a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood, claims.In a swift response, however, the senator said that his brother, Moses Melaye, reported his alleged kidnap to the Police, complete with a letter which he posted via a tweet on his unverified Twitter handle, @dino_melaye. See the tweet:One is appalled that police will deny the reportage of my attack by my brother yesterday morning. This is the statement of my brother. pic.twitter.com/SawEHikWaS— Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) July 27, 2018Moshood said in the statement issued in Abuja on Thursday that the Force did not receive any complaint “in any of its Police stations or divisions throughout the Federal Capital Territory or in any other state of the Federation of the kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye from any of his family members, friend, associate or staff to indicate that the Senator has been kidnapped.”“The attention of the Police was drawn to the report of the purported kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye in some sections of the media.“However, the Force has commenced investigation into the purported kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye, and wish to implore any of his family members, relatives or friends who witnessed the kidnap or has information about the purported kidnap of the Senator to report the incident to the nearest Police Station,’’ the Police spokesman said.He said that this would assist the Police in the investigation into the matter.Melaye has countered the Police claim.