The All Progressives Congress APC has reacted to reports that the Benue state Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom has left its ranks, saying it has not received a formal communication to that effect.Speaking Monday in Abuja shortly after a meeting of its National Working Committee NWC, APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said the governor had on several occasions promised that he would not leave the ruling party except he was pushed out.“Gov. Ortom had told me severally that he will not leave the APC unless he was pushed out and I know that we have not pushed him out”, he said.The governor had on Monday reportedly announced his decision to quit the party, saying; “As for party, I have been given red card and I’m outside the pitch. So, if I have been given red card and I’m standing outside, I’m a free man.“So I don’t know what will happen next but I’m waiting. If others approach me, then I will tell the Benue people that I’m joining another football club. I’m a child of destiny and it’s only God that will decide what I will be”.